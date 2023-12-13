Euro Garages has been given permission to build a new forecourt on the outskirts of Stonehaven on the AWPR (Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route) next to the A90/A92 interchange.

According to The Press and Journal, the application went before members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee earlier this week.

The site will have a drive-thru coffee shop as well as EV charging.

Eight objections were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council before the meeting but the council planners recommended it be approved, saying the location was “well suited” to serve the passing trade and that it would pose a “minimal” threat to the town centre.

Councillor Dawn Black told The Press and Journal that the forecourt was “extremely welcome”. She said: “The provision of EV charging is absolutely desperately needed by both people on long journeys but also for the residents of the town.”

Another person said that Stonehaven had waited a long time for a development such as the EG one.

The committee unanimously approved the plan but said the drive-thru can only open once the petrol station and forecourt shop are operational.