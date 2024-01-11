Walsingham Planning, on behalf of EG Group Limited, has put in a planning application for a new-to-industry petrol filling station in Rochdale.

The undeveloped site is located approximately 1.6km southeast of Rochdale town centre at the junction of Sir Isaac Newton Way (A6193) and Michael Faraday Avenue within the Kingsway Business Park.

The planning is for a forecourt with four pumps, 12 EV chargepoints, four jet wash bays and one rollover car wash as well as two drive-thru units. There is a shop, but it is smaller than was originally planned. The change was in response to pre-application advice from Rochdale Borough Council, which was concerned that a larger shop would compete with local businesses. The smaller store is described as facilitating the sale of fuels and “ancillary welfare retail options”.

The application says the vision at all EG Group sites is to provide an excellent roadside offer that exceeds the expectations of motorists. This specific site would be tailored to motorists, providing food-to-go options and a smaller range of convenience goods than one would typically expect from such a development.

The proposed development has 44 parking spaces including four disabled bays to serve the two drive-thrus and a further 14 parking spaces, including two disabled bays, for the forecourt. There are also 10 overflow/staff bays (10 spaces). Cycle parking spaces are also included.

The application said the proposals are geared explicitly towards seeking custom from users of the surrounding road network, A664 (Rochdale Bypass), A6193 and the M62 (junction 21). As such it said the development would help improve road safety and the welfare of drivers in the area.