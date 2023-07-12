A deal to launch rapid charger sites in the north of England has been agreed by electric vehicle charger network Be.EV and Northern Group, a Manchester-based property group.

The partners have launched their first site, consisting of two new rapid electric car chargers, on Wilmslow Road in Didsbury, with further sites due to launch later this year.

The Didsbury site has a new style of rapid charger from Swarco Smart Charging, the Swarco iTouch, featuring a 32-inch touch screen display intended to deliver an improved user experience. The display provides detailed instructions, additional information including on-screen charger status as well as promotional and educational content.

Northern Group said its relationship with Be.EV is a reflection of its wider environmental goals and commitment to building and retaining properties with a focus on sustainability and longevity. The company is integrating a number of greener initiatives into its business operations, including introducing a fleet of electric company cars.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO and co-founder of Be.EV said: “We’re delighted to celebrate our first installation with Northern Group in Didsbury on Wilmslow Road. When Be.EV started, Nathan and his team were the first major property contractor we approached. We quickly built a great relationship, working together closely to design a great charging experience for tenants and their customers on their future property developments.

“Northern Group really understands the value of providing reliable, high quality charging facilities on their sites and using EV charging to drive new income streams - other property developers should take notice of this gold standard approach. We look forward to working together on future projects.”

Paul Dobbs, chief operating officer of Northern Group, said: “We’ve seen an increase in demand for EV charging, and realised how beneficial it would be, not only for the environment, but also for our tenants to have the convenience of easy access to electric chargers at our developments. Providing a service of this high quality is all part of our mission to future-proof our sites and ensure that they’re just as efficient in 30 years as they are today.

“Joining forces with Be.EV marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey and we are confident that they’ll continue to operate and maintain the new charging points at Wilmslow Road with the same level of excellent service they’ve provided to us throughout our partnership.

“As a Manchester-based company, we take great pride in partnering with a local industry leader like Be.EV to drive the adoption of electric vehicles and support the growth of eco-friendly transportation solutions in our city. It’s great to work so closely together with a company that shares the same innovative values as us.”

Anne Buckingham, sales director of Swarco Smart Charging, said: “We’re thrilled to see the first of our Swarco iTouch chargers in the ground; bringing a new dynamic to electric vehicle charging infrastructure with a 32-inch touch screen display that transforms the driver experience.

“Not only do these chargers put the user at the heart of their design, but they provide added value to the business, whether that be as an advertising revenue stream or to promote facilities onsite – contributing to affordability. We’ve quickly seen interest in the Swarco iTouch charging units increase as a result and expect to see more of these installations over the coming months.”