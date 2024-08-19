Esso Southcote/Tesco Express at Bath Road, Reading, is set to re-open on September 10 after major forecourt works are completed.

The site has been shut while it has two new double-skinned tanks and pipework installed as well as an electronically monitored leak detection system. The two new tanks will hold 60,000 litres each of unleaded and diesel.

In addition, a new 5.2m forecourt canopy is being installed to accommodate HGVs. The planning application said provision of the new slightly taller canopy in a new position would alter the appearance of the site from Bath Road, but as the canopy is significantly reduced in footprint (from 370m2 to 205m2), it would remain in keeping with the original layout.

A new passing lane has been created for parked vehicles to the rear of the site, to help vehicles moving into and away from the parking bays.

The existing footpath at the front of the Tesco Express is being removed and replaced with a flush kerb for improved access. This will be protected from vehicles by new stainless-steel bollards.

The existing air and water bay is being relocated to the north-west corner of the site where there will be fewer vehicle movements close to customers using the facility.

Parking bays are being made bigger – 2.5m x 5m and the accessible bay benefits from the flush kerb from the bay to the store front.

The plans also include new, more efficient LED external lighting.