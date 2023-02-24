Firefighters have managed to avert major damage to a Carlisle petrol station after tackling a car blaze on its forecourt.

Crews from Brampton and Longtown were called to the James Street garage at around 5pm on February 22.

In their report the firefighters said: “On arrival the vehicle was well alight, with police having closed the road for the safety of the general public.

“Using a combination of two hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and a thermal image camera, the incident was brought to a swift conclusion.

“Thankfully there was no serious damage to the area immediately surrounding the vehicle, including a large fuel tank pictured in green.