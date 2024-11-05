Danny Ahmed has received nearly a dozen enquiries for his latest business venture offering to help fellow forecourt operators build hotels above their petrol filling stations.

Danny, who introduced nine-bedroom boutique accommodation above his Birmingham city site in January, says that he has been approached by six retailers in the UK, and also that there has been interest from companies in Australia, Japan, China and the Middle East.

He has set up a consultancy business to pass on the lessons he learned in the year-long process of getting planning and building consent for his initial project at his 24-hour Holloway Head Service Station, one of four forecourts he owns.

Requirements to get the go ahead for the £1.2 million site conversion included concrete flooring, ceiling and walls, fire resistant doors and windows which are 65mm thick.

From the initial round of interest, following an article in Forecourt Trader, Danny is most optimistic about introducing his template at two sites in particular in Leicester and Manchester. The city forecourts are busy locations and perfect, he says, for hotels.

“Retailers will have to meet a criteria to suit our template,” says Danny. “Sites have to be in city centres, with enough space for either a hotel or apartments. With an investment needed of £800,000 to £1 million, it has to pay,” he says.

“Typically a site near to a shopping centre, football stadium or large music venue would be ideal,” he adds.

Danny says that he has also had six retailers contacting him since the story appeared, saying that they would like to meet him at the 2026 Forecourt Show at the NEC, where he plans to take a stand to market his new project management initiative.

His Hotel Holloway, above his Gulf petrol station in Birmingham, is 80-90% booked to the end of the year, with room rates from £99 to £189 a night.

The concept of having a hotel above a petrol station is “a natural fit” he says, with his business offering guests 10% discounts off Bull Burgers fast food, and 20% reductions in the Costcutter convenience store. He also gives hotel guests free parking, access to EV charging and a complimentary mini valet at their adjoining hand car wash with “signature” bookings.