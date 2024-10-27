A man who robbed a petrol station near Gatwick has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Ricky Beckford entered the forecourt shop and demanded staff empty the till. He wore camouflage clothing and a balaclava and claimed he had a gun.

He took a small quantity of cash from the till then went outside. The police were called and he was arrested. Officers found he was in possession of a knife in his backpack.

At Lewes Crown Court on October 21, Beckford admitted robbery and possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The court was told how the incident happened at about 6.15pm on February 16 this year. Beckford himself called the police to inform them he had committed robbery.

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID says: “Beckford masked his face while committing the robbery and was in possession of a knife.

“No one should have to be threatened to be robbed when they go to work and Beckford’s actions were completely unacceptable.

“We work alongside businesses and our partners to tackle business crime.

“This case continues to show our determination to catch offenders and to ensure that Gatwick remains a safe place for people to work at and travel through.”