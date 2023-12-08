Christie & Co has announced the sale of Esso Watton, a petrol station in Norfolk, for the first time in 46 years.

Situated on the main road through the market town of Watton, the forecourt has a convenience store as well as car washing services.

The business was previously owned by Gina Brett, whose parents originally established the business 46 years ago. The site came to market to allow Gina to retire.

Gina said: “We are delighted to have sold our petrol station with Jack Dudley from Christie & Co. Discretion was very important so we are even happier that we agreed a sale substantially in excess of the proposed asking price on an off-market basis. The transaction had its ups and downs but overall was handled well by Jack who kept us updated regularly and was very knowledgeable when it came to dealing with any issues that arose.”

Esso Watton has been purchased by experienced operator, Kumarasamy Sivakumaran.

Jack Dudley, associate director at Christie & Co who handled the sale, said: “I’m very happy to have acted for my clients in selling their site and enabling them to move on with their future plans. Demand remains very high for petrol stations across the country leading to us achieving strong prices for our vendors.