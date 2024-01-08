A man has been fined £80 after he admitted stealing alcohol from an Isle of Wight petrol station.

According to the Island Echo, Paul Smart pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared at the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court last week.

The court heard that on October 25, police were called to The Co-op garage on Avenue Road in Sandown after receiving reports of a shoplifting incident.

Police reviewed the footage and Smart was seen stealing a bottle of wine.

The Island Echo reported that Smart had a ‘pretty appalling record’ and was last before the courts for a similar offence in September 2023.

The court heard that Smart was ashamed he had started 2024 with an appearance in court. He said that at the time of the crime, he had run out of money and wanted some alcohol.

Magistrates handed Smart an £80 fine. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85, a £4 compensation fee and a £32 surcharge fee. As he was sentenced, Smart said this was the most expensive bottle of wine he had ever had.