The finalists in the Forecourt Trader Awards 2024 have been announced, recognising the very best in forecourt retailing the length and breadth of the country.

This year, the Booker-sponsored event sees almost 100 businesses in contention in 24 categories, ranging from top innovation to best sustainability strategy, valeting facilities, loo, and forecourt team, as well as for the leading large and smaller fuel operator in each of six UK regions. There is an additional prize for best oil company initiative.

The most prestigious award is for Forecourt Trader of the Year, won in 2023 by Tout’s Cleeve, and which the winners in each regional category will vie for.

Finalists are assessed on their submission by a panel of expert judges, comprising former winners, trade body representatives, and other leading figures in the industry, as well as an unscheduled visit to shortlisted forecourts by members of the Forecourt Trader editorial team. Those drop-in assessments, which have been taking place over the past six weeks and will conclude by the end of July, will help determine the overall winners.

“It was especially tough to come up with a shortlist this year as the quality of the entries was exceptionally high,” said Forecourt Trader editor Juliet Morrison. ”I’d like to thank our team of judges for giving so generously of their time to the near impossible task of thinning down almost 300 entries to the current shortlist. The quality that we have seen in this year’s finalists really gives me faith that, despite all the challenges faced by retailers, from the cost of living crisis to uncertainty over policy on electric vehicles, the future of this sector is exciting and in great hands.”

There will also be a Special Recognition Award celebrating the achievements of a trailblazer in the industry. We will reveal the shortlist for this category shortly for our readers to vote on.

The winners will be announced on Thursday October 10 at a glittering ceremony at London’s Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

London & South East over 4mlpa

MFG Cobham – Gravesend, Kent

MFG Redbridge – Ilford, Essex

MFG Thanet Way Service Station – Faversham, Kent

Rontec Walthamstow – London

London & South East up to 4mlpa

Londis Girton Service Station – Girton, Cambridgeshire

MFG Langney – Langney Rise, Eastbourne

Park Royal Service Station – London

Shell Little Waitrose Chiswell – St Albans, Hertfordshire

Wallis & Son – Cambridge Road, Barton, Cambridgeshire

Wivelsfield Service Station – East Sussex

Midlands over 4mlpa

MFG Mount Pleasant Service Station – Luton

Childerley Gate Service Station – Dry Drayton, Cambridgeshire

MFG Country Service Station – Warmington, Cambridgeshire

Park Rushden – Rushden, Northamptonshire

Midlands up to 4mlpa

MFG Oulton Broad Service Station – Lowestoft, Suffolk

Welcome Break, Newark Services – Newark, Nottinghamshire

Welcome Break Spalding - Lincolnshire

Northern England over 4mlpa

Essar Lea Gate Service Station – Preston

Exelby Services A19 South – Northallerton, North Yorkshire

MFG Thirsk – Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Spar Bradford Service Station – Bradford

Woodman Service Station – Leeds

Northern England up to 4mlpa

Crosby Moor Service Station – Carlisle

Park Prestonway – Blackburn

Park Scot Lane – Wigan

Welcome Break Whitley – Warrington

Northern Ireland over 4mlpa

Eurospar Wallace Village – Lisburn, Co Antrim

Maxol Service Station Edenderry – Antrim, Co Antrim

Northern Ireland up to 4mlpa

Centra Foxes Glen – Belfast

Eurospar Doagh – Doagh, Co Antrim

Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel – Londonderry

Maxol Kinnegar – Holywood, Co Down

Spar Route Service Station – Ballymoney, Co Antrim

Scotland (both fuel volumes)

Ascona Springfield Road – Aberdeen

Londis St Michael’s Services – Dumfries

MFG Kilmarnock – Kilmarnock

MFG Monktonhall – Musselburgh, East Lothian

Park Forfar – Forfar, Forfarshire

Premier RaceTrack Pitstop Bearsden – Glasgow

West Country and Wales over 4mlpa

Ascona Green Garage – Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

MFG Newquay Service Station – Newquay, Cornwall

MFG St Clears Service Station – St Clears, Carmarthenshire

Rontec Welshpool – Welshpool, Powys

West Country and Wales up to 4mlpa

Ascona Machynlleth – Powys

Lewis Forecourts Llangefni – Anglesey

Park Rodbourne – Swindon

Riverside Garage – Gillingham, Dorset

Best Alternative Fuels Outlet – Sponsored by Gadjet

Gridserve London Gatwick Electric Forecourt – Horley, West Sussex

MFG Monktonhall – Musselburgh, East Lothian

MFG Newquay Service Station – Newquay, Cornwall

MFG St Clears Service Station – St Clears, Carmarthenshire

Best Car Care and Lubricants Outlet – Sponsored by Convenience Distribution Group

NTS Beccles – Beccles, Norfolk

Park Forfar – Forfar, Forfarshire

Park Rushden – Rushden, Northamptonshire

Ron Perry’s A19 Services Northbound – Elwick, Hartlepool

Best Community Engagement – Sponsored by Essar Oil

Eurospar Linn Road – Larne, Co Antrim

Eurospar Wallace Village – Lisburn, Co Antrim

Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel – Co Londonderry

Oasis Services – Long Riston, Hull

Spar Belt Road – Londonderry

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by JTI

Essar Lea Gate Service Station – Preston

Eurospar Hillcrest – Portrush, Co Antrim

Eurospar Knocklynn – Coleraine, Co Londonderry

Spar Malone Road – Belfast

Spar Parkfoot – West Malling, Kent

Best Drinks and Coffee Outlet – Sponsored by CCEP

Creightons of Finaghy – Belfast,

Moto Hospitality Leigh Delamere East Forecourt – Chippenham, Wiltshire

Ron Perry’s A19 Services Northbound – Elwick, Hartlepool

Ron Perry’s A19 Services Southbound – Elwick, Hartlepool

Stourton Filling Station – Leeds

Woodman Service Station – Leeds

Best Food To Go Outlet – Sponsored by Rollover

Ascona Machynlleth – Machynlleth, Powys

Centra Foxes Glen – Belfast

Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel - Co Londonderry

Ron Perry’s A19 Services Southbound – Elwick, Hartlepool

Spar Route Service Station – Ballymoney, Co Antrim

Best Forecourt Innovation – Sponsored by Spar UK

Budgens Greenacre – Tarvin, Cheshire

Budgens Whitfield Service Station – Dover

Londis Nesscliffe Service Station – Shrewsbury

Londis Prospect Service Station – Leeds

Ron Perry’s A19 Services Southbound – Elwick, Hartlepool

Swift Service Station – Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

Best Forecourt Loo – Sponsored by The Jordon Group

Essar Lea Gate Service Station – Preston

MFG Monktonhall – Musselburgh, East Lothian

MFG Thirsk Services – Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Premier RaceTrack Pitstop Bearsden – Glasgow

Best Forecourt Team – Sponsored by ME Group

Eurospar Hardford Link – Newtownards, Co Down

Lewis Forecourts Pentraeth – Anglesey

Lewis of Llandrinio – Llanymynech, Shropshire

Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel – Co Londonderry

Spar Malone Road – Belfast

Best Motorway Services Outlet

Applegreen Lisburn Services Northbound – Lisburn, Co Antrim

Moto Hospitality Leigh Delamere M4 – Chippenham, Wiltshire

Rontec Cardiff West Service Station – Cardiff

Shell Beaconsfield – Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

Shell Cobham – Cobham, Surrey

Best Oil Company Initiative

BP – Wild Bean Cafe Micro Market

Maxol – Bags More

Murco – Murco Connect – Adding Value for Dealers

Shell – #WeMeanBusiness Forecourt Programme

Best Site Manager

Marianne Bannerman from Ascona Springfield Road – Aberdeen

Daniel Duncan from Spar Route Service Station – Co Antrim

Christopher Lawlor from Eurospar Wallace Village – Co Antrim

Ziheed Mohammed from Woodman Service Station – Leeds

Sian Oddy from Ascona Green Garage – Pembrokeshire

Nigel Walker from Eurospar Hardford Link – Co Down

Best Sustainability Strategy – Sponsored by Allwyn

Maxol Braid River – Ballymena, Co Antrim

Premier RaceTrack Pitstop Bearsden – Glasgow

Shell Recharge Fulham Road – London

Best Valeting Facilities

Ascona Machynlleth – Machynlleth, Powys

Brize Norton Service Station – Carterton, Oxfordshire

MFG Newquay Service Station – Newquay, Cornwall