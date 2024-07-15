The finalists in the Forecourt Trader Awards 2024 have been announced, recognising the very best in forecourt retailing the length and breadth of the country.
This year, the Booker-sponsored event sees almost 100 businesses in contention in 24 categories, ranging from top innovation to best sustainability strategy, valeting facilities, loo, and forecourt team, as well as for the leading large and smaller fuel operator in each of six UK regions. There is an additional prize for best oil company initiative.
The most prestigious award is for Forecourt Trader of the Year, won in 2023 by Tout’s Cleeve, and which the winners in each regional category will vie for.
Finalists are assessed on their submission by a panel of expert judges, comprising former winners, trade body representatives, and other leading figures in the industry, as well as an unscheduled visit to shortlisted forecourts by members of the Forecourt Trader editorial team. Those drop-in assessments, which have been taking place over the past six weeks and will conclude by the end of July, will help determine the overall winners.
“It was especially tough to come up with a shortlist this year as the quality of the entries was exceptionally high,” said Forecourt Trader editor Juliet Morrison. ”I’d like to thank our team of judges for giving so generously of their time to the near impossible task of thinning down almost 300 entries to the current shortlist. The quality that we have seen in this year’s finalists really gives me faith that, despite all the challenges faced by retailers, from the cost of living crisis to uncertainty over policy on electric vehicles, the future of this sector is exciting and in great hands.”
There will also be a Special Recognition Award celebrating the achievements of a trailblazer in the industry. We will reveal the shortlist for this category shortly for our readers to vote on.
The winners will be announced on Thursday October 10 at a glittering ceremony at London’s Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.
London & South East over 4mlpa
MFG Cobham – Gravesend, Kent
MFG Redbridge – Ilford, Essex
MFG Thanet Way Service Station – Faversham, Kent
Rontec Walthamstow – London
London & South East up to 4mlpa
Londis Girton Service Station – Girton, Cambridgeshire
MFG Langney – Langney Rise, Eastbourne
Park Royal Service Station – London
Shell Little Waitrose Chiswell – St Albans, Hertfordshire
Wallis & Son – Cambridge Road, Barton, Cambridgeshire
Wivelsfield Service Station – East Sussex
Midlands over 4mlpa
MFG Mount Pleasant Service Station – Luton
Childerley Gate Service Station – Dry Drayton, Cambridgeshire
MFG Country Service Station – Warmington, Cambridgeshire
Park Rushden – Rushden, Northamptonshire
Midlands up to 4mlpa
MFG Oulton Broad Service Station – Lowestoft, Suffolk
Welcome Break, Newark Services – Newark, Nottinghamshire
Welcome Break Spalding - Lincolnshire
Northern England over 4mlpa
Essar Lea Gate Service Station – Preston
Exelby Services A19 South – Northallerton, North Yorkshire
MFG Thirsk – Thirsk, North Yorkshire
Spar Bradford Service Station – Bradford
Woodman Service Station – Leeds
Northern England up to 4mlpa
Crosby Moor Service Station – Carlisle
Park Prestonway – Blackburn
Park Scot Lane – Wigan
Welcome Break Whitley – Warrington
Northern Ireland over 4mlpa
Eurospar Wallace Village – Lisburn, Co Antrim
Maxol Service Station Edenderry – Antrim, Co Antrim
Northern Ireland up to 4mlpa
Centra Foxes Glen – Belfast
Eurospar Doagh – Doagh, Co Antrim
Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel – Londonderry
Maxol Kinnegar – Holywood, Co Down
Spar Route Service Station – Ballymoney, Co Antrim
Scotland (both fuel volumes)
Ascona Springfield Road – Aberdeen
Londis St Michael’s Services – Dumfries
MFG Kilmarnock – Kilmarnock
MFG Monktonhall – Musselburgh, East Lothian
Park Forfar – Forfar, Forfarshire
Premier RaceTrack Pitstop Bearsden – Glasgow
West Country and Wales over 4mlpa
Ascona Green Garage – Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
MFG Newquay Service Station – Newquay, Cornwall
MFG St Clears Service Station – St Clears, Carmarthenshire
Rontec Welshpool – Welshpool, Powys
West Country and Wales up to 4mlpa
Ascona Machynlleth – Powys
Lewis Forecourts Llangefni – Anglesey
Park Rodbourne – Swindon
Riverside Garage – Gillingham, Dorset
Best Alternative Fuels Outlet – Sponsored by Gadjet
Gridserve London Gatwick Electric Forecourt – Horley, West Sussex
MFG Monktonhall – Musselburgh, East Lothian
MFG Newquay Service Station – Newquay, Cornwall
MFG St Clears Service Station – St Clears, Carmarthenshire
Best Car Care and Lubricants Outlet – Sponsored by Convenience Distribution Group
NTS Beccles – Beccles, Norfolk
Park Forfar – Forfar, Forfarshire
Park Rushden – Rushden, Northamptonshire
Ron Perry’s A19 Services Northbound – Elwick, Hartlepool
Best Community Engagement – Sponsored by Essar Oil
Eurospar Linn Road – Larne, Co Antrim
Eurospar Wallace Village – Lisburn, Co Antrim
Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel – Co Londonderry
Oasis Services – Long Riston, Hull
Spar Belt Road – Londonderry
Best Customer Service – Sponsored by JTI
Essar Lea Gate Service Station – Preston
Eurospar Hillcrest – Portrush, Co Antrim
Eurospar Knocklynn – Coleraine, Co Londonderry
Spar Malone Road – Belfast
Spar Parkfoot – West Malling, Kent
Best Drinks and Coffee Outlet – Sponsored by CCEP
Creightons of Finaghy – Belfast,
Moto Hospitality Leigh Delamere East Forecourt – Chippenham, Wiltshire
Ron Perry’s A19 Services Northbound – Elwick, Hartlepool
Ron Perry’s A19 Services Southbound – Elwick, Hartlepool
Stourton Filling Station – Leeds
Woodman Service Station – Leeds
Best Food To Go Outlet – Sponsored by Rollover
Ascona Machynlleth – Machynlleth, Powys
Centra Foxes Glen – Belfast
Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel - Co Londonderry
Ron Perry’s A19 Services Southbound – Elwick, Hartlepool
Spar Route Service Station – Ballymoney, Co Antrim
Best Forecourt Innovation – Sponsored by Spar UK
Budgens Greenacre – Tarvin, Cheshire
Budgens Whitfield Service Station – Dover
Londis Nesscliffe Service Station – Shrewsbury
Londis Prospect Service Station – Leeds
Ron Perry’s A19 Services Southbound – Elwick, Hartlepool
Swift Service Station – Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire
Best Forecourt Loo – Sponsored by The Jordon Group
Essar Lea Gate Service Station – Preston
MFG Monktonhall – Musselburgh, East Lothian
MFG Thirsk Services – Thirsk, North Yorkshire
Premier RaceTrack Pitstop Bearsden – Glasgow
Best Forecourt Team – Sponsored by ME Group
Eurospar Hardford Link – Newtownards, Co Down
Lewis Forecourts Pentraeth – Anglesey
Lewis of Llandrinio – Llanymynech, Shropshire
Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel – Co Londonderry
Spar Malone Road – Belfast
Best Motorway Services Outlet
Applegreen Lisburn Services Northbound – Lisburn, Co Antrim
Moto Hospitality Leigh Delamere M4 – Chippenham, Wiltshire
Rontec Cardiff West Service Station – Cardiff
Shell Beaconsfield – Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
Shell Cobham – Cobham, Surrey
Best Oil Company Initiative
BP – Wild Bean Cafe Micro Market
Maxol – Bags More
Murco – Murco Connect – Adding Value for Dealers
Shell – #WeMeanBusiness Forecourt Programme
Best Site Manager
Marianne Bannerman from Ascona Springfield Road – Aberdeen
Daniel Duncan from Spar Route Service Station – Co Antrim
Christopher Lawlor from Eurospar Wallace Village – Co Antrim
Ziheed Mohammed from Woodman Service Station – Leeds
Sian Oddy from Ascona Green Garage – Pembrokeshire
Nigel Walker from Eurospar Hardford Link – Co Down
Best Sustainability Strategy – Sponsored by Allwyn
Maxol Braid River – Ballymena, Co Antrim
Premier RaceTrack Pitstop Bearsden – Glasgow
Shell Recharge Fulham Road – London
Best Valeting Facilities
Ascona Machynlleth – Machynlleth, Powys
Brize Norton Service Station – Carterton, Oxfordshire
MFG Newquay Service Station – Newquay, Cornwall