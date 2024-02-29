MFG stepped away with the Top Indies Retailer of the Year 2024 trophy at Forecourt Trader’s first Top Indies Awards ceremony, aimed specifically at recognising the achievements of the UK’s biggest independent fuel retailers.



Awarded at the Top Indies dinner and report reveal this week, our host for the night broadcaster and journalist Declan Curry, described how MFG – also the number one in Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies listing launched on the night – has produced a template for the future with a dual-fuel strategy embracing electric vehicle charging.



At the same time, Declan told the 111 attendees of the evening, the business has been improving its forecourt shops, food-to-go and valeting offer to customers, while navigating its ambitious plans to acquire 337 Morrisons petrol forecourts, and 400 associated sites for development.



Other winners included three new arrivals into Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies report, who were presented with a New Entry award.



First up was Miles Retail Group, coming in at number 30 on our league table, with 10 sites. The business has seen good growth over 2023, with the acquisition of five sites and is currently in the process of a knockdown rebuild as well as looking for further sites.



The second New Entry winner, in at number 45 with six sites, is Refuel Forecourts. 2023 was a busy year for the Wigan-based company with its first new to industry site, a refit of an existing one and an acquisition of its sixth in November. It is one to watch with plans this year to grow to 10 sites.



And our final New Entry award went to Plaistow Broadway Filling Stations. In at number 48 with six sites, the company purchased Wellington Road Service Station in Taunton, and started a programme of improvements. It is also redeveloping another recent addition, the Tower Service Station – with work at both locations to be completed this year.



The next category, Highest Riser, recognised Pearl Forecourts for making the biggest jump in the Top 50 pecking order. This business, which now operates 12 sites and has a head office in Bolton, Lancashire, has made the meteoric rise from being placed at number 47 last year to number 24 in this.



The Top Indies Awards have been introduced to recognise the achievements of the UK’s biggest independent forecourt operators, highlighting a few companies who have either achieved a significant new position in the Top 50 or, as in the main overall award, are chosen through entrepreneurial endeavour, and nothing to do with their ranking in the listing.

We would like to thank our sponsors for the Top Indies dinner: BAT, Christie & Co, Esso, Evolve, Fast Trak, JTI, Revolution Laundry and Seattle’s Best Coffee for their support.