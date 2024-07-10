Darren Briggs, chief executive and founder of Ascona Group, the seventh largest UK independent forecourt operator, has been shortlisted in the ‘Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year’ category at the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The Welsh-based business, which says it has been one of the fastest growing companies in the principality in the past three years, operates 62 forecourts and has ambitions to be a top four independent fuel retailer.

The winners of the awards, which celebrate the achievements of the UK’s most dynamic and innovative businesses, will be announced at a ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London on November 18.

Darren said it was an honour to be named among the finalists. “I am incredibly proud of Ascona and everything we have achieved over the years,” he said. “This is another milestone for our business and the recognition is a testament to everyone’s hard work, commitment and ‘Team Ascona’ ethos over the years.”

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK’s business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”