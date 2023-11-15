British Gas is giving buyers of its Hive EV chargers free home charging for a year.

The offer is available to new and existing British Gas electricity customers who have a smart meter and purchase one of Hive’s EV chargers.

Customers don’t need a specific tariff and chargers can be ordered with or without installation by British Gas, either through Hive or one of its partners. For customers that don’t yet have a smart meter, British Gas will install one for free. Customers will get up to 8,000 miles of free EV charging.

Gav Murray, director of Hive at British Gas, said: “Electric vehicle uptake is a key part of the UK’s drive to net zero. Our FreeCharge proposition not only supports this uptake but, by shifting charging to when demand on the grid is at its lowest, we’re accelerating the journey towards a greener future.”

FreeCharge can be activated in the Hive app and British Gas will reimburse customers for electricity used in this mode on their energy bill, with savings tracked through the Hive app. Charging works by using British Gas’ technology to schedule charging, usually overnight, when electricity demand is quietest.

The offer comes as research by British Gas recently revealed that almost four in five people (78%) say that they are willing to make changes in their own homes to tackle climate change, and more than one in three (35%) said they would install a home charger to power an EV.