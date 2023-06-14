The freehold of Gridserve’s Electric Forecourt in Norwich has been put on the market by Colliers with a guide price of £3m.

The Electric Forecourt is 4.5 miles from Norwich City Centre at a key intersection of the A47 Norwich Southern bypass and the Broadland Northway.

It has 22 ultra-rapid 350kWH chargers plus a further eight Tesla charging points (let by the of way a sub-lease) and six fast 22kWH chargers.

The first floor 5,762sq ft airport-style lounge houses the forecourt amenities including M&S Food, Costa Coffee, WH Smith and a Post Office. FuThere are also meeting rooms which can be booked by the hour and an electric vehicle display with test drive facility which is operated by Gridserve..

The site incorporates a 32kW, 130-module rooftop photovoltaic system, ground source heat pumps and a rainwater harvesting system. The building has an A+ EPC Rating, and is a net-zero carbon building that ties in with Gridserve’s ethos.

The site is let to Norwich East Electric Forecourt, a subsidiary of Gridserve’s holding company, until 2050 with annual index-linked reviews. The current rent is £159,124.99 per annum.

Alisdair James from the commercial real estate firm’s Automotive & Roadside team said: “This is a unique opportunity to secure a state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging forecourt investment on a long-term unbroken lease with annual rental growth. The investment has strong ESG credentials which will appeal to a wide range of investors with an environmental mandate.”