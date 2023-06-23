Gridserve has partnered with EV charging solution company Paua to provide its netowrk of fleets and drivers with roaming access and a seamless charging experience, allowing them to find, charge and pay for charging on the Gridserve Electric Highway.

Paua users will also be able to charge at the Electric Forecourts in Braintree and Norwich, and later this year Gatwick Airport.

For fleet managers, Paua can streamline their charging process and easily track usage and receipts in one place instead of having to manage multiple accounts and payment methods for various charging networks.

Sam Clarke, chief vehicle officer at Gridserve, said: “We are very excited to announce this new partnership to make it easier than ever for drivers to transition to EVs. This decade is crucial for climate action and it’s vital that we deliver the solutions that will move the needle on climate change.

“The widespread transition to electric vehicles, powered by sustainable energy, is a key part of what’s needed. We are committed to building an awesome UK-wide charging network, enabling anyone, anywhere, in any type of EV to take on any journey and have a great customer experience. We look forward to working with Paua to deliver a fantastic EV charging experience.”

Niall Riddell, co-founder and CEO at Paua, said: “Paua is thrilled to announce Gridserve joining our network permanently following the EV Rally in 2022. Gridserve’s commitment to renewable energy aligns perfectly with our mission of driving the transition to a greener future. With their robust chargers and sustainable credentials, we can continue to provide our customers with a seamless and clean charging experience.”