When Sewell Group paid for naming rights to the home of rugby league legends Hull Kingston Rovers the company said it was giving back to a community it had been part of for almost 150 years. But it could never have predicted the most recent spin-off benefit.

The parent of Top 50 Indie Sewell On The Go is being rewarded for that 2022 decision with national exposure to an audience not necessarily familiar with try lines, the six-tackle rule, and the up and under.

Rock band Coldplay have announced they will play two concerts next August at Sewell Group Craven Park as part of their world tour, their only UK performances before appearing at Wembley.

The shows are expected to be the biggest the city has seen, with the recent Glastonbury headliners – behind hits such as Yellow, In My Place, and Paradise – certain to attract capacity crowds from all over the country.

Although Craven Park has hosted artists such as The Who, Rod Stewart, and Tom Jones in the past, the fact Coldplay have chosen the stadium to stage their only non-Wembley gigs is seen as a coup for the city and the club.

“This is huge news for Hull and we’re really excited to be associated with bringing one of the world’s biggest bands to Sewell Group Craven Park,” Sewell On The Go managing director Patrick Sewell tells Forecourt Trader.

“Our history with Hull Kingston Rovers dates back many years. Our business was founded in the east of the city, and we have continued to support the local community in lots of different ways since. When we entered into the sponsorship of the stadium, we never imagined it would reach this sort of world stage, but we’re delighted that it has, and hope it puts Hull on the map once again.”

Earlier this year, Sewell Group renewed its naming rights sponsorship until the end of the 2025 season.