EV charging operator, InstaVolt, is now being supplied with 100% green electricity through Octopus Energy for Business.

Octopus supplies around a third of the electricity on Britain’s public charging network already – and this deal makes InstaVolt, with its 1,700-plus chargers, Octopus’ largest charge point operator customer.

InstaVolt will now take part in Octopus’ Plunge Pricing scheme via its Electroverse platform which enables drivers to get cheaper public charging at times when green energy’s abundant.

InstaVolt joined Octopitsus Electroverse’s ‘one card, one app’ model last year. Electroverse is now Europe’s largest consumer EV charging platform, where drivers can plug into 850,000 chargers from 950 brands in 40 countries.

InstaVolt’s chargers can be found at over 800 locations nationwide in the UK. The company recently expanded into Iceland, and will launch in Spain, Portugal and Ireland soon.

Their chargers can power up an average EV from 20% to 80% in around 15-20 minutes.

Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, says: “By powering our chargers with Octopus’ green energy, we can further deliver on our promise to provide 100% renewable energy across our charging network. This means our customers can charge their vehicles knowing they’re using the cleanest energy available. Additionally, this collaboration allows us to participate in Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ events, offering our customers lower charging costs when green energy is abundant, benefiting both their wallets and their consciences.”