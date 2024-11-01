A prolific thief has been jailed and will be banned from all BP forecourts when he is released from prison.

On Friday October 4, Ross Collins went to the Co-op in Pattens Lane, Chatham, and walked to the refrigerated section. Once there he selected meat products worth almost £110 and left without paying.

Almost a fortnight later, Collins stole several food items valued at £30 from the BP Garage, in Maidstone Road, Chatham, by placing them down his jogging bottoms.

Both incidents were investigated and on Friday October 25, Collins was arrested in the town centre.

Collins was charged with both thefts and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on the following day.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty and was immediately jailed for 104 days. This included the activation of a suspended sentence he had received earlier in the month at the same court, in relation to three thefts.

Collins was also made the subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order that prohibits him from entering all Co-op, Asda or Tesco supermarkets or any BP petrol station. He must also abide by banning notices issued against him by any store.

Police sergeant Dan Bartlett says: “Collins has committed a significant number of thefts over the years and has been the subject of a previous criminal behaviour order.

“He is now serving a prison sentence and his conduct will be restricted by a further order on his release. Local officers and shop owners will be alert for any breaches of these conditions and, should he transgress in the future, he will be brought before the court immediately to answer for his actions.”