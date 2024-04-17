Spar wholesaler James Hall has added a planning application to its original proposals for a petrol filling station on the site of the former Age Concern UK superstore on Lindale Road in Grange-over-Sands, South Cumbria.

It has lodged an application with Westmorland and Furness Council for the installation of 15 CCTV cameras and one dome camera on the site.

Its original plans – which were given the green light in 2021 – call for the demolition of Age Concern UK’s existing buildings and the erection of a new convenience store, petrol filling station with six pumps and underground fuel storage tanks, car/bike parking and landscaping.

The convenience store would have a deli counter and deli prep area, a butchers counter and prep area, and a customer WC. Also included in the building would be an office and staffroom.

Consultation on the proposals is scheduled to end on May 10.