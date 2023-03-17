A Jet service station in Ilford is looking forward to bumper sales leading up to Sunday as its renowned selection of flowers caters for customers on Mother’s Day.

Jet New North Road is expected to sell about 10,000 roses and tulips plus 1,000 stems of lilies and hundreds of mixed bouquets.

Over the years the site has built up a reputation for offering the highest quality flowers from Amsterdam and Kenya and has become the go-to place for quality flowers with more than 1,000 customers expected to buy flowers this weekend.

The site has been run by Janu Patel and his family for more than 20 years, and the flower offer has been a passion project for Janu for many years.

Jet New North Road re-opened in 2021 following a major refurbishment of the forecourt and retail offer including the updated Jet branding, new canopy lighting and a Spar shop.