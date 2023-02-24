Time is running out to buy tickets for the biggest forecourt conference of the year, next week’s Forecourt Trader Summit 2023.

For the latest insight, research and advice on the challenges – as well as the opportunities – facing the fuel retailing sector, a visit to the annual Forecourt Trader Summit is essential.

Topics covered will also include electric transition, the future for hydrogen, as well as developments in convenience and food to go.

It will be at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Sutton Coldfield, on the morning of Tuesday, February 28, from 11am to 3.30pm, and will include a networking lunch.

The programme will see the release of the latest exclusive insight into the thoughts and behaviours of forecourt customers nationwide – who are they, what are they looking for, and how do they shop?

Delegates will also see an exclusive pre-recorded interview with William Bannister, chief executive officer of MFG, the UK’s biggest independent forecourt operator. He will talk about the future strategy of this award-winning company – which won last year’s Forecourt Trader of the Year – as it navigates the transition to greener transport, while accommodating the needs of all its customers, whatever they’re driving.

MFG has more than 900 sites offering customers a growing dual-fuel strategy, a leading valeting offer, convenient retail and ‘food to go’ portfolio, online delivery lockers and business break areas/facilities.

Don’t miss out on this key annual event – buy tickets now.

Speakers include:

- PRA executive director Gordon Balmer: leading the fight on behalf of independent fuel retailers.

- Elizabeth de Jong, chief executive UK, UKPIA: a view from the fuel producers on what the latest policy announcements mean for the sector.

- Steve Rodell, managing director, retail, Christie & Co: who believes that the upcoming ban on the sale of petrol- and diesel-engined vehicles is going to be a mess but it’s good news for today’s forecourt operators.

-Robert Onion, chairman of retail brand and design consultancy Circle Brands: will reveal his thoughts on retail concepts such as how to migrate a traditional fuels brand to become relevant to new consumers and EV drivers.

-Aoife Kearney, food concepts manager, The Maxol Group: the Irish forecourt convenience operator will talk about the company’s evolving food offer.

-Brendan Bilton, co-founder and CTO, Element 2: on hydrogen developments in transport and the fuel retailing sector

-James Whale, head of strategy & communications at VEPower: who will explain the workings of the world’s ’first autonomous grid-free EV charger’ and the opportunity it presents for forecourt retailers.

-Megan Thresher, Insight Manager, Lumina Intelligence: a topline view of consumer behavious and key trends in forecourts.

Make sure you’re signed up for our regular newsletters to keep on top of the latest news, as our great speaker line-up is announced over the coming weeks. Forecourt Trader Summit 2023 is the place to be.

The Forecourt Trader Summit 2023 will precede the annual Top 50 Indies dinner being held on the evening of the same day – 28 February – which sees the launch of Forecourt Trader’s latest annual league table of the Top 50 independent retailers in the UK.