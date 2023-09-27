The PRA has announced it will be bringing its Forecourt Roadshow to Devon on Thursday October 19.

Major exhibitors will be in attendance at the roadshow, which runs from 9.30am – 3.30pm, and there will be a breakout session, and lunch, refreshments and parking will be free.

The event, which is open to everybody and free to attend, will at the Westpoint Centre, Clyst St Mary, Exeter.

The programme for the breakout session is:

PRA / CWA – market review;

Certas Energy – go with Gulf;

Christie & Co – property update;

Doublecool – an introduction to DoubleCool retrofitted acrylic fridge doors. How to save up to 60% energy costs;

Henderson Technology – EDGEPo, the future of forecourt retail technology;

Petroassist – pumps, payment, tanks and charging services.

To register either click here or ring 01788 538302.