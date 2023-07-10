A man has been hospitalised and substantial damage caused to a forecourt in Northamptonshire after a camper van caught fire.

The blaze happened at the Morrisons petrol station in Wellingborough on Wednesday July 5.

Firefighters responded to reports of a camper van on fire on the forecourt of the petrol station.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews immediately started using hose reel jets to prevent the spread of the fire and put cordons in place to close the area off to the public.

They isolated the petrol pumps and managed to extinguish the fire.

A man was treated by paramedics before being transported to Northampton General Hospital by ambulance after being caught in the fire in Sharman Road. His condition has not been disclosed.

The camper van was destroyed and three fuel pumps were also damaged, as was the canopy above the station.

Firefighters left the scene at 3.30pm, handing it over to Northamptonshire Police.