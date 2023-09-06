Officers from Northamptonshire Police are seeking witnesses after a man in his 70s was assaulted on the forecourt of a petrol station in Billing Brook Road, Northampton.

The incident occurred between 3.45pm and 4pm on Friday, August 25, when a man in his 70s asked a man not to litter. There was a disagreement and the other man punched him in the face before pushing him several times.

The offender was a black man, aged between 25 and 30, and was wearing all black clothing believed to be work attire. He was in a silver Ford transit van.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may recognise the description of the offender.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000530684, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.