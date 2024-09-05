A 23-year-old man who carried out a robbery at Asda fuel station on Wrexham Road, Rhostyllen, just 350 yards from his home, has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Corey Li entered the Asda forecourt store in the early hours of June 9 and demanded staff opened the till. Li, who had covered his face with a mask and armed himself with an imitation firearm, pointed the handgun towards the cashier’s head, before firing the weapon off to the side.

He then took £85 cash from the till and loaded a bag with over £1,000-worth of tobacco and vapes before fleeing the scene.

He appeared before Mold Crown Court today (Thursday, September 5) for sentence, having admitted a charge of robbery at a previous hearing. He was jailed for three years and nine months.

The second person involved in the robbery remains unidentified.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Vaughan says: “This was an incredibly frightening and distressing experience for the victim, who was threatened at gunpoint as he went about his work.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare in Wrexham, and I have no doubt Wrexham is a safer community with Li behind bars.

“The second person involved in the robbery remains unidentified and we continue to urge anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries to identify them, or anybody that recognises him in the footage, to contact us.

“You can speak to us via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000511887. You can also contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously.”