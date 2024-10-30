A robber who threatened to stab a petrol station employee with a ‘dirty needle’ has been jailed.

Richard Dowdall, aged 34, also threatened his victim with a bottle of beer before threatening to set fire to a petrol pump.

Dowdall, who was jailed for a similar armed robbery in 2017, approached the victim at Mansfield’s Stockwell Gate Service Station in the early hours of June 24 last year.

After being asked to use the 24-hour service window, Dowdall barged his way inside and began making demands for money.

He then grabbed his victim around the neck and made repeated threats to stab him with a ‘dirty needle’.

Undeterred, the brave employee remonstrated with his assailant and told him to leave.

CCTV footage played in court then even showed the man attempting to console his assailant after Dowdall became upset and said he was homeless.

Dowdall then left with a bottle of beer before returning and threatening to start a fire on the forecourt.

He was identified by CCTV footage and arrested.

He later pleaded guilty to robbery and claimed he had had committed the offence because he was homeless and wanted to go back to prison.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Dowdall was jailed for three years.

Detective sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, says: “This was a horrible experience for the victim who was working alone in the early hours of the morning when he was violently attacked by a much larger man.

“Dowdall targeted him because he knew he was vulnerable and that there would be few members of the public around to raise the alarm.

“In the moments that followed, the victim showed not only extreme physical bravery, but also a great deal of humanity as he sought at one point to console the man who attacked him.

“I am pleased Dowdall has received another jail sentence and sincerely hope he is genuine in his stated desire to address the reasons behind his offending and change the direction of his life.”