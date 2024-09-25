A man has pleaded guilty to stabbing two people in a premeditated attack at a BP forecourt in South Wigston, Leicestershire.

At around 11.25pm on November 3, 2023, officers were called to the BP site on St Thomas Road after two men suffered stab wounds.

The victims had driven onto the forecourt to purchase some items from the shop. As they approached the shop, they spoke to 20-year-old Ellis Coulson who was already at the kiosk.

Coulson was then seen taking a knife out of his pocket and hiding it behind his back while he continued to talk to the victims. He then stabbed one of the victims in the neck before attacking the second victim, again stabbing him in the neck.

Both victims left the scene and drove to hospital where they were treated for their injuries before being discharged.

After extensive enquiries a local officer was able to identify Coulson from the CCTV footage and attempts were made to locate him.

Coulson, of no fixed address, eventually handed himself into police about two weeks later.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

Coulson was due to stand trial but pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial. He pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place and two counts of Section 18 wounding with intent. He is due to be sentenced on November 22.

Leicestershire Police detective constable, Owen Bird, says: “Coulson’s actions that evening made it clear that this attack was premediated – he was in a possession of a knife and he intended to use it.

“This incident could have quite easily led to life changing injuries or even the loss of life. Coulson knew exactly what he was doing and following the incident he attempted to evade the police for several days.

“We are pleased he has pleaded guilty to the offences, and we hope this admission of guilt reassures the victims and those who witnessed this vicious attack that justice has been done.”