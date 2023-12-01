A man has been jailed for six months after committing a series of offences over two days in Wrexham last month.

Layton Vallance appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Monday, November 27 where he admitted one count of burglary and three offences of theft from a shop.

The total value of items stolen from three stores, including laundry products, alcohol and vapes, came to more than £420. He also stole two charity boxes from a fuel station after breaking a window to get in.

In addition to the jail sentence, Vallance was also ordered to pay more than £300 in compensation.