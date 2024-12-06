A man who poured petrol from a pump onto a Tesco Express forecourt has been given a community order.

According to the BBC, Daniel Flood was caught on CCTV picking up a pump, squeezing the trigger and pouring petrol at the site in Ovenden, near Halifax, in July.

Bradford Crown Court heard how Flood – who has severe intellectual issues and drug and alcohol problems – then walked away. Staff covered the petrol with sand, but Flood returned a short time later with a lighter.

He admitted attempted arson and was sentenced to a two-year community order.

In addition, Flood was told he must carry out 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days and attend a nine-month alcohol treatment plan.

The Court heard how Flood had previously been banned from the Tesco store because of his abusive behaviour towards staff.

However, on July 7 staff saw Flood pour “an appreciable quantity of petrol” from the pump. The BBC reports that another man tried to persuade Flood to put the pump down, but he continued to try and pour out more petrol.

The staff remained inside the premises and Flood eventually walked away, only to return with the lighter. He left once again and was later arrested near his home.

The Court head that Flood had abstained from drugs and alcohol for the past five months and had made positive changes to his life.

Recorder Patrick Palmer said if Flood had ignited the petrol, someone may have lost their life. He said it was a serious offence, but highlighted Flood’s issues and the fact that other people had been helping him with his drink and drug problems since the incident.