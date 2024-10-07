A Mansfield man who threatened a petrol station worker with a hammer and caused damage to property and vehicles has been jailed.

Toby Moore went to the Rosemary Street service station, during the early hours of July 7, where he became aggressive towards a staff member and threatened him after a verbal exchange.

It was reported the 30-year-old pulled out a hammer during the incident and partially entered the shop with the weapon, causing the staff member to fear for his safety.

Moore caused damage to the store entrance, breaking a lock, before he walked off. The staff member wasn’t hurt.

Following this incident, Moore went on to smash the rear windscreens of two cars, parked in Westfield Lane, as well as damaging windows, doors, an external cash machine and a parcel locker at the One Stop shop further down the street.

Officers arrived in the area within minutes and arrested Moore, who appeared to be drunk.

Moore went on to plead guilty to affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and four counts of criminal damage.

He was jailed for one year and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on October 2.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, says: “The swift action taken in response to these incidents demonstrates our commitment to protecting people and property and cracking down on weapon-enabled crime.

“We continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of criminality, and I’d like to reassure people that we will continue to do everything in our power to protect the public and ensure that those who carry weapons are dealt with quickly and appropriately.”