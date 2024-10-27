A 52-year-old man who threatened to set a woman on fire and burn down a petrol station has been jailed.

Steven Johnson appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday October 25 after admitting to threats to damage property.

On August 8, Johnson was busking at a petrol station forecourt in Pentraeth, Anglesey, when he was asked to leave. He then began to shout at the manager saying that he would ‘set this place on fire’ as he held a lighter in his hand.

He lifted the nozzle of a petrol pump shouting: ‘I’m going to set you on fire and myself’ before the manager bravely pushed Johnson away and put the petrol hose back in the pump.

The manager and her colleagues removed Johnson from the location, but he told them he would return and smash the windows. He was later arrested nearby.

He was jailed for eight months.

Sergeant Beth Lloyd says: “I commend the actions of the staff at the forecourt who acted quickly to stop Johnson from causing significant damage and injury despite being in fear of real danger.

“There could have been much more serious consequences and I hope that Johnson takes time to reflect on his behaviour.”