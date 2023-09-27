Top 50 Indie Brookfield Group put together a team of runners who completed the Berlin Marathon (26.2 miles) last weekend for the Charity ’Get Kids Going!’.

Get Kids Going is a national charity which gives disabled children and young adults - up to the age of 26 years - the wonderful opportunity of participating in sport, with specially-built sports wheelchairs so they can do athletics, marathons, tennis, skiing, rugby, basketball and many more sports.

Ismail Patel of The Brookfield Group congratulated the company’s director Aziz Patel and the runners for completing the Berlin Marathon, and encouraged everyone to support the charity. He said: ”Well done on making amazing times and a huge achievement for raising funds for Get Kids Going.

”The last few years have been very challenging for all of us and very hard for the many disabled talented youngsters, and with your help we can turn their dreams into reality and help make them into sporting heroes!

”Our target is to raise £20,000 for Get Kids Going! We have been training extremely hard for the past year and Team Brookfield would like to thank you in advance for your wonderful support & kindness.

”If you would like to make a difference to disabled children’s lives and would like to help in supporting one of our chosen charities you can donate here.”