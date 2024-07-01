North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image amid an urgent investigation into a robbery at a petrol station in Knaresborough.

Shortly before 11pm on Thursday, June 27, a masked man with a knife entered the Asda petrol station on Wetherby Road. He jumped over the tills and stole a quantity of tobacco and cash which he placed in a shopping bag.

The suspect told three members of staff to lie on the ground, before leaving the shop and heading down Manse Lane. There were no customers in the shop at the time, and no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as having a slim build. He was wearing a large ‘puffa style’ high-vis jacket with a navy blue sweatshirt underneath, dark jeans, a dark-coloured beanie hat, dark-coloured work boots, gloves and a white mask over his face.

Anyone who was in the area of Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, around the time of the incident, and saw anything, or has relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact Harrogate CID at North Yorkshire Police immediately. Email DS Tom Barker at tom.barker@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101, quoting reference 12240114253.