Four suspects have been arrested just hours after a Land Rover was stolen while the owner was paying for fuel at an Edenbridge service station.

The vehicle was reportedly taken at around 11.30am on Saturday November 25, from the forecourt in Station Road.

Fast-track enquiries by officers led to it being recovered six miles away, in Brasted, before a Ford Kuga linked to the suspects was also tracked down in the Orpington area.

At 3.25pm, four men were arrested and taken into custody, as part of an investigation being led by the West Kent Victim Based Crime Team.

Harry Cloke from Erith and Edward Graversen from Belvedere were charged with two counts of theft and with going equipped to steal a motor vehicle.

They were remanded to Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 27. Both were then bailed to a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on January 2, 2024.

Jason Cloke from Erith and a 17-year-old boy from London were also charged with the same offences. Cloke is bailed to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on January 2, 2024. The teenager is bailed to attend Medway Youth court on December 17.