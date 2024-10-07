In an initiative designed to attract new shoppers, encourage footfall and drive sales across its network of over 1,200 Londis, Budgens and Morrisons Daily forecourt stores, Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is introducing its first ‘Wheel 2 Win’ web app campaign with a £10,000 grand prize draw.

MFG shoppers can play every day with the opportunity to win instant rewards via a Spin-to-Win game on the app. Winners will receive branded digital vouchers for free and money-off instant rewards to redeem in store. All entrants will be automatically entered into a grand prize draw at the end of the promotion for a chance to win £10,000 cash.

The promotion will run for 28 days from October 7 to November 3 2024.

MFG’s commercial director, Anna Roddis says she is excited to work in partnership with PayPoint and Abraxas Marketing on Wheel2Win, MFG’s first instant win play campaign.

”Our aim with Wheel2Win is to give our customers a new experience and drive sales and footfall into our sites,” she says. ”Thank you to our key supplier partners for backing this campaign and to our operations team and store managers who will bring the campaign to life in-store.”