MFG has been granted planning permission for extension works at its Furthergate Service Station in Blackburn.

The Top 50 Indie wants to extend the existing shop to make space for a food-to-go area and add eight new EV charging bays with a canopy.

The plans also include the removal of the hand car wash bays, which will be replaced with three covered and one uncovered jet wash bay. The number of car parking spaces will be increased to seven. Minor forecourt adjustments will also be made to facilitate the redevelopment of the site. The site currently has a separate HGV pump; this will be removed and relocated further north of the site, to make space for the shop extension.

The application stated: “Enhanced retail shop merchandising together with food-to-go and beverage facilities is a major trend within a modern service station which must evolve in response to accommodate and meet the changing needs and aspirations of consumers.”