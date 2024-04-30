Top 50 Indie MFG’s deal with Morrisons has been completed.

The transaction, which was announced on January 30, saw MFG acquire 337 Morrisons petrol forecourts (including fuel, convenience retail kiosks and ancillary services) and more than 400 associated sites across the UK for the development of ultra-rapid EV charging hubs.

The value of the transaction stands at £2.5bn (in the form of cash and equity instruments) and includes Morrisons’ minority stake of approximately 20% equity interest in MFG.