Moto Hospitality has gained approval from Netmums, the online parent information site, following a survey of 73 families across the country who visited its sites to review their experiences.

Respondents rated their overall experience, parking and restroom facilities, with Moto scoring highly in all categories. Visitors were particularly impressed with how family-friendly the sites are, as well as the cleanliness and variety of facilities.

Netmums members found that sites were suitable for families with respondents commenting that Moto is “a great pit stop to let the kids stretch their legs and enjoy a break.” Another stated that Moto’s sites are “spacious, bright and welcoming for all of the family”, while others simply commented that they were the “Best services I’ve been to as a family.”

Those who took part in the survey also said that visitors can trust Moto’s sites are reliable and clean, rating them as “5 stars” while noting that “the cleaning team is working hard.”. Others said they were “always impressed with the cleanliness here” and one user added they found the facilities were “super clean, really impressed.”

And it’s not just Moto’s on-site facilities that impressed Netmums users, as many of their experiences started while even using Moto’s website to plan their trips.

One respondent said that Moto’s website was “really easy to use, I just used my location and it showed me what was close. It looked really modern and user friendly.” Another Netmums user said the website was “clear… with good information” and that “it was really easy to navigate and the map feature was helpful.”

Ken McMeikan, CEO of Moto Hospitality, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition from Netmums. At Moto, we are committed to transforming the rest stop experience. Whether you are in search of a family-friendly, stress-free place to stop on your way to a holiday or a reliable rest stop during a work trip, we pride ourselves on catering for everyone.”