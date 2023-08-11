Rapid EV chargers are set to be rolled out across motorway service areas across north-west England following a major upgrade to the electricity network.

SP Energy Networks has carried out the work which will enable the provision of rapid electric vehicle charging points across Burtonwood, Hapsford, Knutsford, Lymm and Sandbach services.

SP Energy Networks’ chief operating officer Guy Jefferson said: “The work we have completed across the five motorway service sites will help make low-carbon travel a reality for more and more people, supporting them to make the switch to electric transport and do their bit on the journey to net zero.

“To make that a reality, we need to ensure we have the necessary capacity on the network, so what we’ve delivered is a real game-changer for the region, and will allow people to make that switch with confidence and support service providers in ensuring there is a reliable and resilient charging network available.

The upgrade work involved the installation of new electricity substations at the five sites and connecting these to the existing electricity network through new underground cables.

Moto chief executive Ken McMeikan added: “We are delighted with SP Energy Network’s efforts and dedication in upgrading the electricity network in Cheshire. These network upgrades will be pivotal in helping us deliver on our commitment to supporting a more sustainable future of motoring, particularly as 2030 and the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars draws closer.

“Increased electrical capacity for ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging points at Moto Lymm and Moto Knutsford services will help us provide EV commuters up and down the country with the capacity, reliability, simplicity and charging speeds they require to travel longer distances throughout the North West and beyond.”