Top 50 Indie MPK Garages and Nisa have announced the addition of 17 new co-branded Pop-In Daily/Nisa stores.

Following the successful transition of 11 former Morrisons Daily stores earlier this year, these new locations will further bolster MPK’s retail estate with Nisa to a total of 28 stores.

Primarily situated in the Midlands, with additional stores along the M5 between Birmingham and Bristol, as well as the M1 between Nottingham and Durham, these forecourt sites range in size from 1,000sq ft to 3,000sq ft. The retail focus centres on food-to-go and chilled offerings, providing customers with an enhanced shopping experience. Notably, each store now features an expanded range of products, including a wide selection of Co-op own brand items across all categories.

Wayne Harrand, retail director at MPK Garages Ltd, said the initial transition of the 11 Morrisons stores was a seamless process and resulted in a positive performance. This outcome led to the decision to migrate the remainder of MPK’s store portfolio to the Nisa supply chain. Harrand commended the Nisa team for their productivity and emphasised the strong platform they have provided for future growth within local communities.

Victoria Lockie, head of retail at Nisa, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that 17 additional MPK stores will be joining Nisa over the coming months. Wayne and the team have proved to be fantastic to deal with since we began our relationship with the original 11 stores and I’m sure the relationship between Nisa and MPK will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“We are seeing some fantastic growth across our forecourt business at the moment and this partnership with MPK further strengthens our development in that particular market.”