Henderson Retail has opened a EuroSpar forecourt and supermarket in Gilford, County Down.

The 7,400sq ft site comprises a state-of-the-art supermarket and a six-pump fuel forecourt with coffee and food to go. The store has been built on the site of the former Mace owned by locals Mona and Eric Treanor, which closed in 2018.

The couple joined the new team to help officially open the store to the local community on Friday October 18.

During planning and construction, councillors and residents said the store was “much needed” and that it “would have a real social and economic impact on the people of Gilford”.

The store employs 29 from the local area and offers everyday essentials as well as fresh meat from J Hutton & Son’s Butchers, a Spar Bakery, plus two Barista Bar coffee machines and a Delish food-to-go deli serving hot breakfast and lunch throughout the day.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group says the company was delighted to complete the build and open for the local community. “This is a store that has been anticipated for many years, so we are thrilled to officially open the doors today. Gilford has been without a service station and a local store for the community since 2018, and our new EuroSpar supermarket provides everything the area needs under one roof. Additionally, fuel and EV charging facilities are available for our shoppers, with Gilford sitting between large towns and cities including Armagh, Banbridge and Portadown, providing high footfall in passing trade.”

Henderson has prioritised convenience for shoppers with the installation of three self-scan check outs, which will sit alongside the traditional customer service tills, and will include Glory cash management for even more efficiency.

Danielle Martin, who has been with Henderson Retail for 14 years, will manage the store. “We have a fantastic new team here at EuroSpar Gilford who many of our shoppers will recognise as they are all from the local area. They are passionate and committed to improving the area throughout our strategic community engagement activities, while providing outstanding customer service daily for our shoppers.”

During the construction of the store, the team engaged with local community groups including Changing Lives NI, Gilford Toddler Group, Bannvale Special Education Centre, Gilford Crusaders Football Club, Gilford Boxing Club, Dunbarton Bowling Club, Gilford and St. John’s Primary Schools, and the community policing team from the PSNI.

The store also has a defibrillator installed on the outside, providing potential vital emergency care for the rural area 24 hours a day.

Cancer Fund for Children is EuroSpar NI’s official charity partner, and the team at Gilford will raise funds for the organisation which works with families to empower young people impacted by cancer.

Danielle continues: “We will also fundraise for charities closer to home, those that are important to our team and our shoppers, and continue our mission to make positive, meaningful relationships within our local community and provide a hub for the area.”