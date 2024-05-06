New Cumnock Filling Station in East Ayrshire is up for sale for £550,000 freehold.

Listed on Cornerstone Business Agents’ website, the property consists of a standard forecourt with Jet-branded canopy and small shop. There are two double-sided pumps offering 12 nozzles in total. There is also a jet wash, air and vacuum facilities. The property also has an MOT station and car repair workshop with tworamps, which is not currently in use. The agents say planning was in place for a ‘complete redevelopment’ of the site.

The current owners recently overhauled the site with a new fuel supply agreement with Jet, which started in September 2023. A new canopy was installed along with new pumps and lines and a Fairbanks electronic fuel monitoring system. Fuels tanks were relined during the last year too.

The shop was also refitted at the same time and is now trading as a Londis. It is said to be “well fitted throughout with a good range of refrigeration”.

Cornerstone says their clients have ‘reluctantly’ placed the business on the market as they are based down south and have not been able to push the business on to the levels where it could be.

The site benefits from a highly visible trading location on Castle, which forms part of the main A76 route which connects Kilmarnock with Dumfries in south-west Scotland. New Cumnock lies approximately five miles to the south-east of Cumnock, which is 21 miles east of Ayr with Glasgow accessible within an hour’s drive to the north.