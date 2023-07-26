Allwyn, the incoming licensee for the Fourth National Lottery Licence, has set out some next steps for National Lottery retailers ahead of the changeover on 1 February 2024.

All retailers are being visited to assess them for future equipment upgrades, and Allwyn will be contacting them to tell them how they can electronically transfer their existing retailer agreement from Camelot to Allwyn, ready for the start of the new licence.

Allwyn said that to ensure retailers don’t experience an interruption to their National Lottery service, this will need to be done by 18 December 2023 – and communications and reminders will ramp up over the coming months.

As part of the transfer process, retailers will be given access to an online portal where they can read their new retailer agreement. Camelot retail sales executives – working on behalf of Allwyn – will be visiting retailers over the next few months to talk them through the key changes and to answer any questions they might have ahead of signing the agreement through the portal. The portal will be smartphone compatible and will include a ‘how to’ video and written guides.

Under the new agreement, commission levels will remain the same for National Lottery draw-based games, Scratchcards and prize payments, and payment terms will remain the same for all games. In addition, any bonds and direct debit mandates already in place will automatically transfer from Camelot to Allwyn.

Allwyn will also be removing the monthly lease fees for existing Compact Lottery Terminal (CLT) retailers in the Fourth Licence (saving some retailers up to £600 per year), and introducing additional player protection measures and support.

In addition, Allwyn and Camelot have jointly set out a timeline of what retailers can expect over the next six months in the lead up to 1 February. This includes the ongoing site surveys – which are being carried out by Momentum In-store and which will continue until the end of September – as well as a series of pre-planned Lotto and EuroMillions event draws over the summer and autumn, and National Lottery Christmas activity (including festive Scratchcards and special event draws) to try to ensure the strong performance of The National Lottery during the remainder of the third Licence.

Following the 18 December Agreement transfer deadline, retailers can expect to receive a ‘Welcome to Allwyn’ pack early in the New Year, which will contain more information on what they can expect from 1 February – including initial details of new National Lottery games from March 2024 onwards. Retailers will also receive information about the training they will be required to complete digitally ahead of the changeover.

Allwyn retail director Katharine Challinor commented: “Retailers will soon be hearing from us on how they can easily transfer their existing retailer agreement. Their Camelot retail sales executive will also visit their store to guide them through the process and answer any questions they might have. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank National Lottery retailers for their continued support and the role they play in raising £30m every week for good causes across the UK.”