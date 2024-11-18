Shell has submitted plans for a partial redevelopment of its Northop Hall petrol station, on the A55 in Flintshire.

The oil giant wants to demolish the shop and double its size to 125sq m to ‘better service motorists and local residents’. The extra space will be used for new customer facilities including accessible toilets, showers and an ATM.

According to Deeside.com, the site will retain its existing fuel forecourt and HGV services, with minor updates to parking and circulation areas.

Meanwhile, EV chargepoint operator Fastned has lodged plans for a new EV charging hub on land between Shell Northop Hall and the OK Diner.

Fastned says the development is modelled upon similar developments in Europe and the UK and is designed to allow EVs to receive rapid charge (approximately 15-20 minutes) before continuing their journey. The proposal will provide 10 bays with five charging units that each serve two bays.

Nine bays will measure 3.22m wide x 5m long, and one larger one will be a fully accessible space measuring 4.5m wide by 6.32 m long. Between the spaces will be block-paved areas with landscaping and wooden benches

Over the charging area will be a sustainably sourced timber ‘tree’ frame with a natural finish and lightweight glazed solar PV canopies, which allow light transmission and shelter from the elements while charging.

Fastned says the concept of the tree-like structure has been designed with ‘sensitivity’ to balance a natural aesthetic with its branding, so drivers associate the yellow-trimmed canopies with fast charging. The structures are modular units and have flexibility to be deployed on multiple topographies and in different contexts.

The canopy will produce low-carbon, renewable energy for use by the charging station.