Phillips 66 aka Jet has submitted planning permission for two EV chargers and associated works at its Selkirk Filling Station on the Scottish Borders.

In its application to Scottish Borders Council, it says “the principle of development on the site should be accepted given that the site is an existing long established petrol filling station which provides an important facility for motorists, which is in need of upgrade in order to meet customers’ needs”.

Phillips 66 adds that the proposed EV charging hub would operate in an ancillary manner to the main petrol filling station and would enhance its current offer as motorists gradually transition from traditionally fuelled vehicles to EVs.

The petrol station comprises a forecourt with four pump islands arranged in a four-square format providing refuelling for eight vehicles with a canopy above, linking to the shop to the west of the forecourt. There are two jet washes to the north of the shop.

The company says the scheme makes full use of the existing hardstanding to create an efficient layout. And it has been carefully assessed taking into account the site boundaries, the need for the site to be accessible by domestic vehicles, HGVs and service/delivery vehicles to create an “attractive and practical environment”.

The application also says that Jet is working on other green initiatives including green hydrogen supported by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

In 2020, Scottish Borders Council declared a climate emergency. In response, the Council is promoting the installation and use of EV charging points.