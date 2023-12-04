Plans have been approved to redevelop Millwood Petrol Filling Station in Draycott.

Stroud District Council has given the go ahead for a part redevelopment of the site, including erection of a coffee shop with drive-thru facility, a replacement retail store and

automated car wash, together with the addition of jet wash bays and EV charging facilities.

A bigger car park will have 56 spaces including three for disabled users and five EG charge points. The consent allows it to operate between 6am and 10pm.

Council documents state: “The proposal seeks planning permission for the redevelopment and expansion of the existing services to improve the viability of the site and to replace existing buildings that are dated, deteriorating and inefficient.

“The site is an existing long-established petrol filling station in need of an upgrade in order to meet customers’ needs and bring the facility up to date.

“It is anticipated that the site will continue trading as existing, but with an enhancement of the existing facilities.”

The owner of the site, Paul Griffith, told The Gazette that although he was delighted with getting the planning permission, it had taken him three years to do so.