PWA Planning, on behalf of EG Property Ltd and Hamilton Willis Land and Developments, has submitted plans to Sunderland City Council for a new petrol station at Rainton Meadows, Houghton le Spring.

The application is for a forecourt, c-store, drive-thru coffee shop, four EV charging points, two jet wash bays and two ‘three-in-one’ valet bays. There will also be 29 standard car parking spaces and four disabled bays.

The EV charging hub will provide ultra-rapid facilities of up to 150kW, which the application says can charge vehicles in roughly 20 minutes.

PWA Planning says the proposed development will provide services for passing traffic off the A690 and as such will be ideal for commuters to and from businesses in the Rainton Bridge North and Rainton Bridge South areas, where there is a lack of ultra-rapid charging facilities. “As the site lies between Junction 62 of the A1(M) and Sunderland City Centre, the site location makes it an ideal stop-off point to recharge and refuel for drivers heading to and from the A1(M),” the application states.

The application is currently under review by Sunderland City Council, with a decision expected on February 16.

Meanwhile, further north, EG Property Ltd is also seeking permission from North Lanarkshire Council to build a forecourt on a 2.6-acre plot of land to the east of Coatbridge Road in Bargeddie.

The plans are for a 5,125sq ft shop, fuel pumps, AdBlue tank, EV chargepoints, jet washing bays and a drive-thru coffee shop.

Neighbours have been notified about the plans but so far there have been no comments received on the Council’s planning portal.