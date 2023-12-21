Plans have been submitted to Swale Borough Council for a development at Minster in Kent, which includes a new forecourt and convenience store.

Marshlands Lettings Ltd is seeking to develop the 5.9 hectare site into a commercial hub, which will promote local business and improve infrastructure network, as well as adding community facilities to the immediate area.

The site is located to the south of Lower Road (A2500), Isle of Sheppey, approximately 1.8km from Minster town centre. The site currently comprises undeveloped farm land and the Marshlands Industrial Estate.

Sustainability measures within the planning application include installing EV charging infrastructure and integrating solar energy solutions across the site. Electric vehicle charging points would be strategically positioned across the site, with a particular focus on the petrol filling station area.

A public consultation and exhibition were held in the summer, where proposal images and drawings were showcased, allowing the public to view and engage in discussions. Marshlands Lettings reported that there was a generally positive response to its plans, including strong support for the inclusion of a petrol station.