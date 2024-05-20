Planning permission is being sought for a new petrol station on land at Millennium Way in Lurgan, Craigavon, County Armagh.

LCC Group Ltd wants to build a forecourt with 10 fuel pumps, a car wash, car valeting and service bays, drive-thru coffee shop and drive-thru hot food restaurant.

The land on Millennium Way is to the south east of Home Bargains and 70m south west of Hamilton Street.

Anyone who wants to look at the application can attend an in-person drop-in event at The Jethro Centre in Lurgan on Wednesday June 19 from 2pm to 6pm, and can then provide feedback via printed comment cards. Members of the consultation team will be there to answer any questions that local residents and stakeholders may have, and to collect feedback on the proposal.

In addition, a neighbourhood information drop will be made to residents within a c.200m radius from the edge of the subject site. The leaflet will include a comment card for the return of feedback. And a notice will be published in the local newspaper (Lurgan Mail).