Bradleys Properties Ltd, owners of Bradley’s Garage in Llanidloes, Powys, has submitted a planning application to convert its existing garage and workshop into a convenience store.

Bradleys Properties currently has an MOT workshop, vehicle repairs, valeting and tyres building as part of its existing garage offering at Victoria Avenue. It is looking to relocate part of the existing enterprise to another location and then change the use of the garage and workshop to a convenience store. It would retain the existing shop section of the building as a lobby into the new shop area. The new shop would include a self-serve, rear-fill food-to-go counter, off licence, coffee station, lots of chilled food and a customer toilet.

The application to Powys County Council said Bradleys seeks to enhance the existing successful petrol filling station and shop by introducing a much larger retail offer as has already been done at other Bradley’s sites in Caersws and Newtown.

It said that moving the workshop to a more appropriate site on an industrial estate would reduce noise in this residential area.

Existing access onto the Victoria Avenue would be retained. The existing car parking is ad hoc as there are no bays. The plans would make car parking more organised with lined bays.

The development is within a Conservation Area, but the application says the re-cladding and re-purposing of the existing building would only have “a positive outcome upon the immediate setting”. It said the impact of this large commercial building would be reduced by the use of high-end materials which would be in stark contrast to the functional industrial materials currently on the existing building.

Photovoltaic panels would be installed as part of Bradleys’ renewable energy and climate change agenda.

Bradleys concluded its application by saying: “The proposal enhances an existing business within the town and adds significantly to the limited local retail offer in this part of the town.”